A total of seven stop searches were carried out as a result of an indication from PD Skye or suspicious behaviour detected by plain clothes officers when PD Skye entered the venue. Out of the seven stop searches, three were positive, which lead to the seizure of suspected drugs and the removal of the person searched. The three individuals who were found to be carrying suspected illegal drugs have been asked to attend a voluntary interview under caution at a later date, after the seized items are tested. This operation also enabled officers to join Police Licencing Officer, Nicola Henderson, to complete drug wipes in all toilets in each premises to detect the presence of drug residue, such as cocaine, and check each premises was conforming to regulations. Out of the 14 toilets tested using drug wipes, eight indicated a positive result, which was fed back to each venue manager. Officers found two people under the age of 18 were drinking alcohol they had brought into a venue, which lead to the two underage individuals being removed, and the alcohol being seized by officers. Following this, the police licencing team will return to the venue to carry out 'Challenge 25' training and support the venue to implement a new policy to prevent people under 18 from entering the establishment after a certain time.