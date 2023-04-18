POLICE searching for a missing man from the Wadebridge area have confirmed that a body has been found.
The body was found close to the Camel Trail. Police carried out extensive searches in the area on Sunday but tragically the body of a man was located in a field at Hustyn Wood at around midday.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the man's next of kin have been informed,
The spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called on Sunday 16 April following concerns for the welfare of a man in his 40's who missing from his home in the Wadebridge area.
"Searches took place but tragically the body of a man was located in a field close to the Camel Trail at around midday.
"This death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin has been informed; a file is to be prepared for the coroner."