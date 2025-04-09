A MOTORCYCLIST has been left with potentially serious injuries following a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday.
The collision occurred on Tuesday, April 7, shortly before 7pm on the A39 near Middle Taphouse, between the B3359 and North Lane. The road was closed in both directions from 8pm to 11pm.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 6.55pm on Tuesday to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A390 at Middle Taphouse.
“The bike rider was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries. The driver was reported to have left the scene prior to police arrival, and enquiries remain ongoing to speak to them. The road was closed while emergency services responded, and reopened at around 11pm.”
Two ambulances were conveyed to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.