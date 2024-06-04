POLICE in Bodmin have reported resolving two incidents involving knives.
In the first incident, on Thursday, May 30, a man was stopped and searched by police in the town centre.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: “Some good news - an adult male was stopped and searched. He was found to be in possession of a bladed article. He was arrested and is now awaiting a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charging decision.
Then, on Sunday, June 2, police were called to an incident at Hillside Park where a male was reported to be in possession of a kitchen knife following an altercation in a property.
After what police have said is a ‘medical episode’, the situation was safely resolved.
The spokesperson continued: “On Sunday, June 2, at approximately 0945 hours police received a report of a male in Hillside Park in possession of a kitchen knife following an altercation inside an address.
“Units nearby ran to the scene and apprehended the male quickly arresting him. He then suffered a medical episode, leading to further emergency service attendance.
“The quick and decisive actions of the officers were coordinated and effective leading to a safe resolution. The matter is still under investigation.”