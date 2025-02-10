DEVON and Cornwall Police have confirmed a 15-year-old boy remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of three assaults and criminal damage following reports of a ‘disturbance’ in Saltash on Saturday.
It was reported that staff at Muthu’s Crossways Mini Market on Callington Road had been attacked by a group of individuals with damage caused to the shop and alcohol stolen.
A 16-year-old boy, also from the local area, was also arrested on suspicion of two assaults and theft, but has been released on police bail.
On Sunday evening, Saltash Police released the following statement: “Sadly we have had another weekend of anti-social behaviour, including a very unpleasant incident at Muthu's Crossways Mini Market.
“Yesterday evening and today we have made two arrests, issued a number of anti-social behaviour warnings and spoken to some of the individuals involved, with their parents.
“We have identified many of those involved and we will continue to take robust action to stop this behaviour happening. We have also conducted high visibility patrols and reassurance visits and will continue to target areas where anti-social behaviour is reported.
“We would like to thank the community for their assistance and for reporting incidents to us, your help is crucial in dealing with anti-social behaviour. Please use the link to report and you can do this anonymously if you wish.
“We are working with local Councillors, the Town and Cornwall Council, schools and other agencies to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour and related crimes and will continue to keep you updated.”
Similar anti-social behaviour incidents have been reported in recent months across South East Cornwall towns, including Liskeard, Looe, Torpoint and Callington, and police have now asked the local community to help tackle the problem by reporting any incidents immediately that they come across.