POLICE investigating a report of a theft in Saltash have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
It was reported that debit and credit cards were taken from a man’s wallet at the China Fleet Golf and Country Club sometime between 8am and 2.35pm on Saturday, July 5 of last year.
The cards were then used without his permission to make a number of transactions amounting to a sum of £2,633.86.
Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictures as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
If you know the man, contact police on 101 or via their website, quoting reference number 50240166686.