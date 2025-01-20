A body has been recovered from the beach at Downderry.
Police were called to the shoreline in Downderry on Saturday, January 18, at 1.50pm after the discovery of the body. The coastguard was in attendance and the RNLI lifeboat from Looe scrambled but stood down before it could launch.
The death is being treated as “unexplained” but is not currently thought to be suspicious. The identity of the person is still being investigated as well as a search for the next of kin.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called around 1.50pm on Saturday, January 18, following the discovery of a person’s body at Downderry Beach, Torpoint.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but not currently thought suspicious.
“Enquiries are being conducted to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, the identity of the person and to trace their next of kin.”