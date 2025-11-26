DEVON and Cornwall Police have undertaken an operation in a number of Cornish pubs in an effort to prevent drug use and supply across the area.
Police carried out targeted visits to pubs in Launceston and Callington, speaking with staff and patrons to raise awareness and discourage the possession or distribution of illegal substances, as part of wider efforts to ensure safer nightlife across the area.
Officers were out in force across the towns with passive drugs dog Skye as part of Operation Pubs Against Drugs to deter people using, carrying or supplying drugs.
Multiple licenced premises across the town centres were visited by officers alongside PD Skye to detect the presence of illegal drugs whilst supporting venues to reinforce the law.
A total of nine pubs were visited during the operation. Inspector Greg Hodgkiss said: “This operation sends a clear message that drug use is not and will not be tolerated in the county.
“This activity was an important step in us being able to disrupt and deter potential drug-related offending.”
During the patrols, the team also spotted two underage drinkers and stopped an individual driving illegally with a provisional licence.
PCSO Anna Harrison, who planned the operation, added: “Being visible in the in the evenings provides us with a great opportunity to chat directly with partygoers to reinforce key safety messages while also working with businesses to keep night life safe for everyone.
“It also shows both the public and potential criminals that we are taking drug crime seriously, especially as we head into the busy festive season.”
Insp Hodgkiss added: “We’ll continue to work with local businesses, licenced premises, communities, and partner agencies to tackle drug use and supply.
“If you have any information about illegal drugs in your area, please report it to us. We’re listening and taking action.”
