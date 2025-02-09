POLICE in Saltash have confirmed they have made two arrests and issued a number of anti-social behaviour warnings following a weekend of anti-social behaviour issues in the town.
Among the incidents reported was that of theft and criminal damage at Muthu's Crossways Mini Market on Saturday, when glass at the front of the property was smashed, along with items stolen from the shop inside.
In a statement released late on Sunday evening, Saltash Police said: “Sadly we have had another weekend of anti-social behaviour, including a very unpleasant incident at Muthu's Crossways Mini Market.
“Yesterday evening and today we have made two arrests, issued a number of anti-social behaviour warnings and spoken to some of the individuals involved, with their parents.
“We have identified many of those involved and we will continue to take robust action to stop this behaviour happening. We have also conducted high visibility patrols and reassurance visits and will continue to target areas where anti-social behaviour is reported.
“We would like to thank the community for their assistance and for reporting incidents to us, your help is crucial in dealing with anti-social behaviour. Please use the link to report and you can do this anonymously if you wish.
“We are working with local Councillors, the Town and Cornwall Council, schools and other agencies to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour and related crimes and will continue to keep you updated.”