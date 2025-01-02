DEVON and Cornwall are appealing for the public’s help in trying to find a local Liskeard man, who is wanted on recall to prison.
Christopher McCafferty, 39, is wanted after he breached his licence conditions after he was previously convicted of assault.
McCafferty, who also has links to both Plymouth and Tavistock, is described as a while male, around 5ft 3in, of small build with brown hair.
Officers are currently carrying out enquiries in order to local McCafferty and are now appealing for the public to report any information which may assist them.
If anyone sees McCafferty or know of his whereabouts, they are asked to call 999, quoting log 611 of December 23, 2024.