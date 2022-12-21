Public-facing reception desks began closing in Cornwall more than a decade ago, and in South East Cornwall, no station is open to the public at present. Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez has set about reversing this in order to deal with the overloading of the 101 enquiry line, which she has described as a “headache”. Ms Hernandez says that the staffing of front desks will enable residents to have the reassurance of face-to-face contact, while those employed on the desks would also be able to assist in dealing with emails to the two contact centres in Exeter and Plymouth.