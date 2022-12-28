Devon & Cornwall Police have been working with both partners and local residents to make potential locations in the counties unattractive to organisers of raves (also called unlicensed music events or UMEs) like the one seen last year at Davidstow.
Thousands of party goers attended an illegal rave on Davidstow moors over the Jubilee weekend, leading to a police presence being requested. ‘Ravidstow’, as it became affectionately known, was a hot topic online and drew in crowds from far and wide. Key stakeholders have come together to try and prevent similar illegal gatherings and this is something the police hope to build on in the future.
New Year sees a increase in the possibility of a rave in Devon and Cornwall over the New Year period.
In response a police spokesperson said: "Uniformed and plain clothes officers are regularly patrolling areas which have been identified as possible targets of rave organisers and officers are also working with farmers and landowners to secure sites and make them unsuitable locations.
"We know the misery raves can cause to nearby residents, with loud music keeping people awake for hours on end. It also has a significant impact on livestock and wildlife, and often participants leave the land badly damaged.
"We would like to encourage our local communities including farmers and landowners to take pro active pre-emptive measures to help target harden their land and open spaces and secure their property to make it an unattractive option for organisers.These measures can be as simple as ensuring padlocks on gateways are serviceable, broken fences or open gateways are closed and any buildings are properly secured.
"Communities can also help us by being our eyes and ears and reporting to us if they see any of the following signs in their local area: An unusual increase in road traffic in rural areasSocial media activity advertising the rave and its location; Vehicles carrying sound equipmentLarge gatherings of people in unusual areas late at night (e.g. farmland, open countryside or abandoned buildings).
“If they see this, they should report it to us by telephoning 101 or if they see organisers setting up equipment call 999.People can also report, 100% anonymously, to the charity Crimestoppers either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
“Our aim is to deter organisers of unlicensed music events from choosing locations within Devon and Cornwall due to the noise and disruption they cause to both people and wildlife in the area.”
More information can be found at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/support-and-guidance/your-community/raves-unlicensed-music-events-or-umes