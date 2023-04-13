A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added: "Fire appliances from Delabole and Launceston Community Fire Stations were mobilised to a report of an aircraft hanger on fire. When they arrived on scene, they could see flames and smoke issuing through the roof and requested a further fire appliance, which was sent from Launceston."The fire involved a hanger, measuring 70 metres by 10 metres, containing light aircraft and was extinguished by the fire crews, some wearing breathing apparatus and using three main jets and one hosereel jet."The cause of the fire is suspected arson and the incident was left in care of Devon & Cornwall Police."