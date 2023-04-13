The cause of the fire involved a hanger, measuring 70 metres by 10 metres which contained light aircraft and was extinguished by fire crews from Launceston and Delabole fire stations.
However, after the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed an arson investigation was underway.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating a suspicious fire at Davidstow Moor, near Camelford.
"An aeroplane hangar containing a number of microlight aircraft was set alight at Davidstow Airfield.
"Officers were notified by the fire service around 10.55 pm on Tuesday 11 April and attended the scene.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
"If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50230082785."
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added: "Fire appliances from Delabole and Launceston Community Fire Stations were mobilised to a report of an aircraft hanger on fire. When they arrived on scene, they could see flames and smoke issuing through the roof and requested a further fire appliance, which was sent from Launceston."The fire involved a hanger, measuring 70 metres by 10 metres, containing light aircraft and was extinguished by the fire crews, some wearing breathing apparatus and using three main jets and one hosereel jet."The cause of the fire is suspected arson and the incident was left in care of Devon & Cornwall Police."