POLICE have launched a fresh appeal for information in an attempt to locate missing person Craig Roberts.
Craig, 52, was last seen in the area of Looe Holiday Park at around 5.45pm on Sunday, July 7.
Officers have shared a new photograph of Craig and are continuing to appeal to the public for information.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The investigating team is particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have seen Craig in the road near to the park, or even picked him up.
“He is described as a white male, of slim build, with short dark hair, although he often wears a flat cap. He is 5ft 8in tall and is not very mobile.
“Craig was last seen wearing a camouflage top, blue jeans and black and white trainers.”
If anyone has seen Craig, or know of his whereabouts, they should call police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 972 of 7/7/24.