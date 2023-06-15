Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information following a derelict bungalow fire this morning (June 15).
Crews from Liskeard Fire Station were called to reports of a building on fire in the Dean Street area of Liskeard at around 8.37am this morning.
On arrival, crews and two appliances from Liskeard found a small fire next to a derelict bungalow, with the fire crews using one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
It was confirmed, after the fire had been put out, that the incident was "suspected arson", but confined.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances from Liskeard Fire Station and a whole-time officer responded to this incident.
"On arrival, crews found a small fire next to a derelict bungalow. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was confirmed as suspected arson but confined.
"Incident details have been passed to Devon and Cornwall Police."
Devon and Cornwall Police have now said they are investigating the incident and would like anyone who has any information to get in touch with them.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at around 9.15am to reports of a suspected arson at a derelict property on Dean Street, Liskeard.
"Officers are currently conducting enquiries into the incident."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the police website here or telephone 101, quoting 50230169048.