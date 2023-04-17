Daniel Galloway, from Penzance, is wanted by Police, who are making efforts to locate him and have now asked the public for information that may assist them with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 41-year-old man from Penzance.
"Daniel Galloway is sought in connection to an investigation into allegations of assault and breach of a restraining order.
"Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
"Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"