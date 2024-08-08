DEVON and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for information to identify a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault on a woman.
The incident, which police say occurred during the evening of July 20 on Barras Street in Liskeard, is believed to have involved a male between 35 and 40 years old approaching a young female from behind and trying to kick her legs away.
Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are seeking help from the public to identify a male we need to speak to about an allegation of assault that occurred on Barras Street in Liskeard on the pedestrian crossing near to the mini roundabout on Saturday, July 20, between the hours of 7pm and 8pm.
“It has been alleged that a male believed to be in his late 30’s has approached a young female from behind and tried to kick her legs away. The male was described as a white male 35 to 40 years old, six foot tall, short light brown hair wearing a blue tank top and baggy trousers.
“Please call 101 or use the online reporting system quoting reference 50240187427.”