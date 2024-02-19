POLICE have launched an investigation into a hit-and-run incident in Saltash.
Officers were called to reports of an hit-and-run incident on Liskeard Road, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
It had been reported that the two vehicles had collided, with the driver of the car then leaving the scene.
The motorcyclist had only minor injuries from the incident, however, the police have launched an appeal for information in light of the incident.
Any individual who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log 381 of February 18.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 1.25pm on Sunday, February 18, following reports of a hit and run at Liskeard Road, Saltash.
“The incident involved a motorcycle and a black car. It was reported that a male suspect hit the motorcycle before turning around and driving off.
“The motorcycle rider sustained what was considered a minor injury to his leg.
“Anybody who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage should call 101 quoting log 381 of 18 February.”