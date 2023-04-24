Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a single-vehicle collision on the A38 at Menheniot, Liskeard, on Sunday April 23rd.
Emergency services were called at 7.55 am to report that a green Volkswagen Transporter van had collided with the central reservation.
The three female occupants of the van were taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with minor injuries.
The road was closed for four hours and officers from the Specialist Roads Policing Team would like to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene.
They are also appealing for any witnesses not spoken to at the scene, particularly those with a Dashcam of the collision, to come forward.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 0243 of 23 April.