Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a warning to drone users ahead of tonight’s Virgin Orbit launch from Spaceport Cornwall.
The inaugural event, which will see Cornwall play its part in history by being the first ever launch of a satellite from Europe, is set to draw crowds from far and wide to witness history in the making. However, ahead of the late-night launch of Cosmic Girl, a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747, Police have issued a reminder to users of drones that with a flight restriction zone (FRZ) in place around the surrounding area of the airport where the launch will be taking place, any unauthorised drone flight will be subject to Police action.
The flight restriction zone around Cornwall Airport Newquay extends for 2.8 miles surrounding the airport and flight path and is continuously in place. The only permitted drones are ones with permission from the airport’s traffic control and unauthorised drone use is subject to police tactics and constitutes a criminal offence.
In a post on the Police Drones Facebook page, shared by Devon and Cornwall Police, a spokesperson wrote: “With the UK Space Launch from Newquay Airport due to take place on the evening of Monday 9 January, The Drone Unit from Devon & Cornwall Police are issuing the following reminder to all drone users in relation to Flight Restriction Zones (FRZs).
“FRZs are areas where drones are not legally allowed to fly without additional permissions.“FRZs are located around airports across the UK and are in place due to the increased safety risk associated with flying drones near airports.
“Newquay’s FRZ extends for 2.8 miles surrounding the airport and flight path. The FRZ around Newquay Airport is in place 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and it is a criminal offence to attempt to or to fly a drone in this area.
“You are only permitted to fly a drone within an FRZ if you have secured prior permission from the relevant airports air traffic control. Any use of drones in this area could be subject to Police intervention and tactics.
"For more information on flying drones legally and safely, please read The Drone Code, the official guidance from the Civil Aviation Authority and is available here: https://register-drones.caa.co.uk/drone-code.
“If you are unsure about the location of a FRZ and where you can fly drones, please visit www.dronesafetymap.com in the first instance or download the ‘DroneAssist’ App for your smartphone, where you will find live maps that display all airspace restrictions that you need to be aware of.”