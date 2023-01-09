The inaugural event, which will see Cornwall play its part in history by being the first ever launch of a satellite from Europe, is set to draw crowds from far and wide to witness history in the making. However, ahead of the late-night launch of Cosmic Girl, a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747, Police have issued a reminder to users of drones that with a flight restriction zone (FRZ) in place around the surrounding area of the airport where the launch will be taking place, any unauthorised drone flight will be subject to Police action.