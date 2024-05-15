DEVON and Cornwall Police have arrested a man after searches of a reported ‘gas explosion’ revealed a quantity of suspected explosive materials and chemicals at a property in Drakewalls, near Gunnislake.
Police were called to reports of an explosion on Sunday, May 12, with subsequent investigations finding the potentially explosive materials. A 100 metre cordon was put in place.
A 46-year-old man, who sustained injuries described by police as ‘life-changing’, has been arrested on suspicion of committing offences under the Explosive Substances Act 1883.
The incident is not being treated as an act of terrorism, but a small number of nearby residents had been told to leave their homes.
Multiple agencies are working to make the materials safe, including the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and national specialists.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police remain at a property in Drakewalls following a report of a suspected gas explosion on Sunday, May 12, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.
“While we have been searching the property, a quantity of suspected explosive materials and chemicals have also been found.
“We are working with national specialists, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, to make these items safe.
“A 46-year-old man, who sustained life-changing injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act 1883. He remains in hospital receiving treatment under police guard.
Detective Inspector Dan Mckenzie added: “Police and partner agencies remain at the scene dealing safely with this isolated incident and a 100 metres cordon is in place while we are on site today.
“As a precaution we have advised the residents of a small number of properties to leave their homes while our examinations are ongoing.
“We can be clear that this is not being treated as a terrorism incident and there is no risk to the wider public.
“I’d like to thank the local community who have been supportive and understanding of the increased emergency service presence in the area over the past few days.”