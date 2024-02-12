POLICE in South East Cornwall have issued a warning after a number of thefts near an allotment.
An allotment in Looe has been subject to a ‘number of thefts’, according to Liskeard Police.
They have issued a warning to residents to ensure they do not leave items of value within their sheds or lock ups and to make sure anything in them are left locked and secure.
The police added that as allotments tend to be in isolated areas and not always ‘overlooked’, – there is not adjacent property next to it overlooking the site – they want people to take home any valuables which may be a target.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have been made aware that there have been a number of thefts from a nearby allotment in the Looe area.
“We are asking that you check your allotments and do not leave any items of value within your sheds or lock ups and check they are locked and secure.
“Allotments tend to be in isolated areas and not always overlooked so please be mindful and take home any valuable items.
“If you need to report a theft please call 101 or go online and visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website and follow the link to report my crime.”