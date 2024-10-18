Devon and Cornwall Police have objected to Halloween plans by a Cornish club. Nearby residents have previously said living next to the night-time venue is a “living hell” and “nightmare”.
Nuno Simoes has applied to Cornwall Council for a temporary event notice to hold a Halloween Celebration Party at the MK Lounge Bar at Omaha Road, Bodmin, to run until 1.30am on October 26/27. The event would be for up to 200 people.
A ‘prevention of crime and disorder’ objection from Devon and Cornwall Police states: “It is the police opinion the event will have a negative effect on the licensing objectives. The police have concerns as there are no prior undertakings agreed for this temporary event notice. No information has been provided to evidence what will be in place to manage the licensing objectives.”
An application earlier this year by the MK Lounge to extend its opening hours until 1.30am on Saturday nights / Sunday mornings received representations from over 30 concerned Bodmin residents.
A report from a council licensing compliance officer said at the time: “Bodmin does have a number of recent high profile reports of crime and disorder relating to the late night economy so it is important to consider the impact that this premises is likely to have on the area and how the licensing objectives can help to alleviate it.”
The application in April resulted in 14 letters of objection from 33 residents of Omaha Road and Royffe Way.
One neighbour wrote: “This application should not be accepted because on a regular basis we are witnessing both verbal and physical confrontations between customers of the establishment. This is evident with numerous cases of criminal damage to property and vehicles. Residents in the area feel they are unable to raise concerns with the persons involved in the disturbances due to fear of what may occur and what reaction they may get.”
Other residents added: “Ever since it has been MK Lounge the noise has ramped up, vehicles have been damaged, glass in the street as they use it to walk up through to the Eclipse [nightclub], sick in the street and general shouting, even fighting. There are lots of young children, elderly and working families that live in close proximity.”
The MK Lounge was previously known as the Garrison Club, a social club which was associated with the Army garrison buildings originally built as a military depot for the Cornish Militia and Volunteers in 1859. The barracks were converted to a housing and industrial estate with the Bodmin Keep and Army Museum at one end of the campus and the venue at the other.
What were once Army buildings which housed the Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry division are now listed buildings converted to homes. New houses have also been built on what were green spaces divided from the MK Lounge by a garden fence.
Representatives of the MK Lounge will be able to put their case when the application is discussed by a Cornwall Council licensing committee on Monday, October 21.