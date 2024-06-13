DEVON and Cornwall Police are encouraging people to get their bikes marked to prevent theft.
It comes amid the success of a previous event in the town.
Wadebridge Bike Shop will be playing host to Devon and Cornwall Police’s Wadebridge Neighbourhood Team on Saturday, June 15 between 9.30am and 11.30am.
A spokesperson said: “Following the success of the last bike marking event, Wadebridge Neighbourhood team are working with Wadebridge Bike Shop offering a free bike marking & registering at the shop on Saturday, June 15 between 9.30am and 11.30am.
“The markings are hoped to deter thefts & it is recommended are placed in visible areas, they are also tamper proof. They can assist the police with reuniting the bikes to their owners when found or sized.
“Come down, meet some of the neighbourhood team & get your bikes registered.”