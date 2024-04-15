DEVON and Cornwall Police officers are investigating reports of vehicle interference and thefts which reportedly took place in Pensilva.
Police have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Officers would like to speak to and identify the male pictured in connection with the incidents which are believed to have taken place in the early hours of Thursday, February 22, in the village of Pensilva.
It was said that a number of items were stolen, potentially worth hundreds of pounds.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “We are aware of the time that has passed since this incident, however this time has been used by officers to conduct other aspects of the investigation.
“We are also aware that the quality of the images is low, but, at this time, they are the only images we have and we hope that the public may be able to assist us.”
If anyone is able to identify the male pictured, they are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101 or contacting them via the website, quoting reference number 50240043755.