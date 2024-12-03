DEVON and Cornwall Police today confirmed they have not told organisers of this year’s Saltash Tractor Run that the event cannot go ahead.
In a statement released at Tuesday lunchtime, a spokesperson said: “Devon and Cornwall Police take public safety extremely seriously and have a duty to inform members of the public of certain health and safety aspects when organising any public event.
“Advice has been given in how the event can be ran lawfully and as safely as possible, as well as minimising traffic disruption to other road users.
“At no point has Devon and Cornwall Police advised organisers that the event cannot go ahead. Officers have merely pointed out that certain health and safety aspects should be looked at to ensure participants and the public are kept safe.”
This all comes in the wake of organiser Kate Billing releasing a social media post on Monday evening, which stated: “It is with great sadness and disappointment that on advice from Devon and Cornwall Police we have had to cancel the Saltash Christmas Tractor Run, based on health and safety and potential traffic offences.
“As much as we would love to go ahead with this event, it would mean we could face prosecution.
“We would like to thank everyone who has already supported us in trying to put this event on and, of course, all the support we received from our Tractor Run last year.
“The presents we have received will go to the Saltash Food Bank, but we fully understand if you would your gift back – we can get them returned to you. Saltash Food Bank will distribute the presents to families in need this Christmas.
“Thank you for your understanding and support.”
The post sparked great debate online amongst residents in Saltash, many of whom support the charity event, which sees a convoy of brightly-lit Christmas tractors drive around the streets, packed full of toys helping to bring festive cheer to local people.
