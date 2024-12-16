A GROUNDBREAKING new initiative is reportedly transforming road safety with the deployment of pioneering AI-powered cameras designed to identify and deter drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
The state-of-the-art Heads-Up machine, which is being trialled currently across Devon and Cornwall, can detect road use and behaviour consistent with drivers who may be impaired by drink or drugs.
Police further up the road can then stop the vehicle, talk to the drivers and carry out a roadside test for alcohol and illegal drugs.
Geoff Collins, UK general manager of camera developer Acusensus, said: “We are delighted to be conducting the world's first trials of this technology right here in Devon and Cornwall.
“We are all safer if we can detect impairment before it causes an incident that could ruin lives.”
The camera can be moved quickly to any road in either county, without warning, with drivers unaware they have been spotted until police pull them over.
Acusensus cameras have previously been used across various spots in Cornwall to help police catch drivers using mobile phones at the wheel or not wearing seatbelts.
With drink-drivers six times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash, Devon and Cornwall Police believe the Heads-Up system will help to save lives.
"Our officers cannot be everywhere," said Supt Simon Jenkinson, whose team polices the 14,000 miles of roads in the two counties. "As members of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, we're committed to doing everything we can to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.
"Embracing emerging technology such as these cameras is vital in that quest."
The trial is taking place throughout December to coincide with other drink-driving campaigns such as Lift Legend, Operation Limit and the new Night Bus services in parts of Torbay and North Devon.