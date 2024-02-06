Cllr Julian Smith explained: “I am delighted to hear that Liskeard will be having a new front enquiry desk at its police station. I have been working for this with Cllr Jane Pascoe and Cllr Nick Craker since the new police station opened as we have long been convinced of the need by both police and our community. This facility will both benefit local people and the Police neighbourhood team who have told me they will be able to be more effective in their local policing when supported by a front desk service which can service the many enquiries they currently have to deal with which disrupts regular policing activity.”