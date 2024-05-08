PC Jess Floyd, from Callington neighbourhood policing team, said: “It was great to see the pupils from Callington Community College interacting with PD Skye and our officers on Friday. We introduced Skye to the pupils and teachers in different classes across the school to detect illegal drugs. The students were really engaging and could see first-hand how passive drugs dogs like Skye work to protect us all. It was a really successful visit- we are pleased to report that no drugs were detected and we managed to visit our largest class ever, which was a double class of about 50 children!”