ON Friday, December 1, Devon and Cornwall Police members conducted their third ‘Pubs Against Drugs’ operation around Liskeard, Saltash and Torpoint.
The police were working with the licensed premises to support the public for safer nights out — no drugs, just alcohol.
The operation was organised and run by Liskeard sector neighbourhood teams, supported by operation ‘Servator’ officers, student police officers, special constables, passive drug dog PD Skye and her handler PC Waters, and the Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez.
Ms Hernandez commented: “Out in Liskeard, Saltash and Torpoint tonight, the police will be doing Pubs Against Drugs which has really been born out of the back of Operation Scorpion which is where regionally all the South West forces are trying to actually make the area most hostile as possible against drugs dealers, disrupting them as much as possible, making it difficult to deal drugs so we can try and get more and more of these drugs off our streets.
“So Pubs Against Drugs is actually the evening and night time economy version which is going out, trying to make sure people realise some of the drugs they are taking for fun are actually illegal and I think there hasn’t been a lot of heavy enforcement in that sort of particular sphere for a long time.”
She continued: “It is about reminding people about what’s legal and what’s not legal and this is an opportunity to do that.”
Sgt Dan Lewis, said: “Please remember with Christmas on the horizon, there is no reason to use, carry or possess controlled drugs when there are other ways to celebrate the festivities. NOS canisters are now illegal to possess following law changes making them a Class C controlled drug.
“Don’t make a mistake which could lose your job, driving licence, family, home, and livelihood — is it worth it?”
As part of the operation, the lead and the police licensing officer spoke to the designated premise supervisor (DPS), conducted checks of licensing requirements and utilised cocaine testing wipes on the surfaces within the toilets and cubicles.
Working as a team the operation entered the following pubs giving the following results:
Liskeard
JJ’s Bar
Zero persons stop and searched but positive engagement with the DPS. Both male and female toilets wiped with indications in the male toilets only.
The White Horse Inn
Zero persons stop and searched but positive engagement with the DPS. Both male and female toilets wiped with indications in the male and female toilets.
Saltash
The Two Bridges
One person stop and searched outside, where the dog indicated with negative search. Positive engagement with the DPS. Both male and female toilets wiped with indications in the male and female toilets.
Railway
Zero persons stop and searched but positive engagement with the DPS. Both male and female toilets wiped with no indications in the male and female toilets.
The Brunel Inn
Nine persons stop and searched as a result of reaction to the dog entering the premises. Positive engagement with the DPS. Both male and female toilets wiped with indications in both the male and female toilets.
Of the nine persons that were stopped and searched:
• One arrest was made for possession with intent to supply - which resulted in a further Section 18(1) PACE search of the arrested persons home address and vehicle - enquiries are still ongoing.
• Four persons were found in possession of controlled drugs, namely cocaine and ketamine, and will be dealt with by other means.
• The others searched were negative searches.
Sgt Lewis added: “There was a lot of disruption to other patrons within the Brunel Inn and would like to thank those other customers for their patients whilst officers carried out their duties.”
Torpoint
The Standard Inn
One person stop and searched which was a negative search but positive engagement with the DPS. Both male and female toilets wiped with indications in the female toilets only.
The Wheelers
Zero persons stop and searched but positive engagement with the DPS. Both male and female toilets wiped with no indications in the male and female toilets.
Sgt Lewis continued: “The policing presence promoted public confidence in a manner that is about making streets safer for night time economy. All the premises supervisors in the pubs were welcoming and happy to allow us to conduct what we needed to do.
“Any person found in possession was removed from the licensed premises and dealt with appropriately.”