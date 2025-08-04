A POLICE operation targeting drug use in pubs saw two people stop searched and one person arrested at the weekend.
Officers took to the streets of Torpoint with a passive drugs dog to carry out checks in five pubs on Saturday (August 2), resulting in two positive stop searches – one for possession of Class A drugs and another for possession of Class B drugs.
During the operation, the team also identified a motorist whose suspicious behaviour led police to carry out checks. Officers discovered that he was wanted and in possession of controlled drugs, and he was subsequently arrested.
The proactive operation - Operation Pubs Against Drugs (PAD) - aimed to disrupt the use of recreational drugs by deterring people using, carrying or supplying them.
Officers sought to educate partygoers and local patrons about the legal and personal consequences of drug crime, as well as supporting licensed premises to reinforce the law.
“Drug dealing and drug use can happen anywhere. These operations are vital in making sure we’re playing our part in keeping people safe by disrupting drug supply and other drug related offences,” said Sergeant Dan Lewis, who organised Op PAD. “It shows communities that we’re proactive; that we take drugs off the streets, target drug suppliers and work with licensed premises to keep people safe.”
PS Lewis added: “Not only that, but it’s an opportunity for us to encourage people to make safe decisions and to enjoy a safe night out without using drugs.
“We’ll continue to work with local businesses, licenced premises, communities, and partner agencies to tackle drug use and supply. If you have any information about illegal drugs in your area, please report it to us. We’re listening and taking action.”
