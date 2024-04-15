A WOMAN in her 30’s was confirmed deceased after police attended calls regarding concern for her welfare.
The reports were made during the afternoon of Saturday, April 13, and saw emergency services comprising of Devon and Cornwall Police and the ambulance service called to a property at Higher Bore Street in the town.
Residents reported seeing a number of police vehicles and a black ‘private ambulance’ at the location at around 4pm.
However, upon arrival, the woman was declared deceased with officers from Devon and Cornwall Police informing her next of kin. Her death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious, with a file being prepared for the HM Coroner for further investigation.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 4.20pm on Saturday, April 13, following concern for the welfare of a woman at a property Higher Bore Street, Bodmin. The ambulance service also attended.
"The woman, in her 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and her next of kin has been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”