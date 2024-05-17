DEVON and Cornwall Police have confirmed that they and partner agencies have left the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Drakewalls.
Emergency services attended the property on Sunday, May 12, where a quantity of suspected explosive materials and chemicals were found.
Work has been ongoing with specialists to make safe the items that were found. This work has been completed and the cordon that was in place has been stood down.
A 46-year-old man remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment for life-changing injuries.
He was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act 1883 and has since been released on police bail until May 24.
Chief Inspector Julian Pezzani said: “Following the initial report to police on Sunday, extensive searches and investigations have been ongoing in relation to a number of items that were found at the scene.
“We have been working with a number of specialists and have now stood down our cordon and concluded our initial response at the scene.
“The impact of emergency presence in a community is not underestimated and I am grateful for the patience and support that has been shown by local residents this week.”