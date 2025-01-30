Emergency services, including paramedics and the coastguard, were called to Par docks this morning following reports of a body in the water.
The police confirmed at 12.30pm that a man had been recovered deceased from the harbour and his next of kin had been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
In a statement a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 8.10am today, to Harbour Road, Par, following a report of a body in the harbour.
“Sadly, the man was confirmed deceased and his next of kin have been informed.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”