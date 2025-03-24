DEVON and Cornwall Police have charged a 53-year-old man in relation to a stabbing incident which occurred in Liskeard on the evening of Thursday, March 20.
Jaswinder Shoker of Elm Grove, Feock, Truro, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
The charges relate to an alleged incident, which took place around 10.55pm, in which a man sustained serious injuries. Police say they were called to Church Street after reports that two men, who are believed to know each other, had been involved in an altercation.
The victim was transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with serious injuries that were not thought to be life threatening or life changing.
Shoker was remanded in custody when he appeared before Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and is now due to appear before Truro Crown court on Tuesday, April 22.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them on 101 or via the website quoting reference 50250070216.