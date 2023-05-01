Police were called to road incident after vehicle caught fire just after midnight this morning [May 1].
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “Police were called just after midnight this morning to the A39 at St Teath to report that a vehicle had left the road and had caught fire.”
Despite the fire, the driver of the vehicle got out from the car safely and hasn’t experienced any serious injury.
“The male driver got safely out of the vehicle,” the spokesperson continued. “And isn’t believed to have sustained any significant injuries.
“The road was opened at around 1.30am.”