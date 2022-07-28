Police appeal for witnesses to Pyworthy burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses or those with information regarding a report of burglary in Pyworthy.
Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and anyone with information about the burglary to a shed of a farm in Pyworthy, Holsworthy.
The incident is said to have taken place sometime on Sunday, July 10, and some of the distinctive items which were stolen include a black suitcase with bee keeping equipment and microscope.
As well as this, a model “Thunder Tiger Trainer 40 aircraft”, and a “Precedent Fly Boy trainer plane kit” alongside other models, including an offshore race boat and hovercraft were reported stolen.
In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police have said: “We ask for anyone offered similar items or with information or CCTV in the area mentioned to please email [email protected] or phone 101 quoting crime CR/064874/22”
