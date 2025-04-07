DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Torpoint on Friday, April 4.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a silver Peugeot 3008 saloon and a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle, on Harvey Street, Torpoint, at the junction with Rowe Street, at around 8.40pm.
As a result of the collision, the rider of the Harley Davidson, a man in his 50s from Wales, suffered serious injuries, while the pillion passenger, a woman in her 50s, sustained minor injuries.
The two occupants of the car were uninjured in the incident.
Road closures were put in place on Harvey Street for several hours to allow for a full forensic collision investigation, causing some disruption to local traffic. The road reopened again at around 11.45pm.
A spokesperson for the Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience while we carried out an examination of the scene.”
If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, investigating officers have asked that they contact them via either the Force website or by calling 101 quoting 874 of 4/4/25.