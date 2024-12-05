A WOMAN in her 80s is being treated for potentially life-changing injuries following a serious road traffic collision near Saltash.
Officers were called to the A388, close to the Tamar View Nurseries, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 4) following a collision involving a white Ford Focus and a blue Nissan Qashqai.
The passengers in the Ford Focus and driver of the Nissan Qashqai were all taken to hospital.
The front seat passenger in the Focus - a woman in her 80s - is being treated for potentially life-changing injuries. The Qashqai driver - a woman in her 40s - and other Focus passengers (two children) all suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Focus also suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team have thanked the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 386 of December 4, 2024.