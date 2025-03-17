DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for information to locate 33-year-old Stuart Dowd from Liskeard, who is wanted in connection with an incident of assault and criminal damage.
Dowd has links to the St Austell, Truro, Bodmin and Plymouth areas.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest him.
“He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, and of a medium/proportionate build with blonde hair.”
Anyone who sees Dowd is asked not to approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting log 95 of March 13.