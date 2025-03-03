DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a serious road traffic collision on the A38 in Cornwall.
The incident took place shortly before midnight on Friday, February 28 on the A38 eastbound from Dobwalls towards Liskeard.
The collision involved a white coloured Mercedes Vito van and two motorcycles.
The van driver, a man in his 20s from Liskeard, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failure to stop after a road accident. He has been released under investigation.
One of the motorcyclists was conveyed to hospital by ambulance and is currently in a life-threatening condition.
Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team and local response officers attended and following an investigation at the scene, the road was re-opened.
Anybody who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it – in particular anyone with any with dashcam footage, is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via our website quoting log number 986 of February 28.