DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing to the public for witnesses and information following a serious assault in Saltash.
Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 4pm on Friday, March 21 following reports of a man being knocked unconscious outside The Brunel Inn on Fore Street.
It was reported that a fight between the two men broke out before one of the men was knocked unconscious.
The injured party was left with injuries to the face and head.
A 34-year-old man from Saltash was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was released on police bail.
Officers investigating are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have been driving by and have relevant dash-cam footage, to get in touch via 101 or the force website, quoting 50250070906.