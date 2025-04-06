DETECTIVES are appealing for information following reports of fires on Bodmin Moor last night.
Emergency services were called at around 9.15pm on Saturday, April 5 after fires were seen in the area of Dozmary Pool, Millpool and Colliford Lake.
The Fire Service worked into the early hours to get the fires under control and the A30 was closed temporarily at Bolventor due to the smoke.
The cause of the fires is not currently known, and investigating officers are appealing for anyone with information which may assist to please get in touch.
Information can be reported via 101 or through our website quoting log 869 of April 5.
A spokesperson for the Wadebridge Community Fire Station said: “ Multiple crews from across Cornwall were mobilised to fight various wildfires on Bodmin Moor last night. The fires were so significant that properties within the vicinity were advised to evacuate and a section of the A30 was closed for public safety.”