Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for information after an incident saw the Bodmin branch of Domino's Pizza vandalised.
It was one of two incidents to occur at the location across successive days, after being called to reports of an altercation between two men that took place on Sunday, July 16.
No police action was taken after that incident, believed to be between an agency driver and a member of the public, however, police have appealed for information regarding the damage caused the following day.
Regarding the altercation, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Police have been made aware of an altercation between two men that took place on Dennison Road, Bodmin, at around 11 pm on Sunday, July 16.
"Units attended and spoke with both parties, following this and with neither party wishing to progress this matter further, no policing action will be taken."
With details regarding the investigation, the spokesperson added: "Criminal damage has been reported to us following three large windows being damaged and smashed at Domino’s Pizza on Dennison Road, Bodmin. This took place between 00:10 and 8:50 am on Monday 17 July; entrance to the store wasn’t gained.
"Anyone with any information can report this to the police via 101 quoting case reference 50230197402."
A spokesperson for Domino's confirmed that they were aware of the damage to the store windows and the altercation between a member of the public and an agency driver, but did not wish to comment further.