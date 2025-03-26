DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Bodmin.
Aaron Crowhurst is sought in relation to a breach of court bail and electronic tag conditions.
The 33-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short dark brown curly hair.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate him and appealing to the public to report any sightings to them.
As well as Bodmin, Crowhurst has links to Camelford, Newquay and Plymouth. He may be travelling in a silver Vauxhall Corsa.
Anyone who sees Crowhurst is asked not to approach him but to call 999, quoting log number 373 of 19/03/2025.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.