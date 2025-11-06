A CORNISH village pub is turning pints into purpose this November as it transforms into a “Chestnut Pub” in support of men’s health.
The Halfway House in Polbathic is dedicating the entire month to fundraising for The Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health, a regional charity that supports men with prostate, penile and testicular cancers across Devon and Cornwall.
Landlord Lloyd Halliday has set himself an ambitious target of £1,600 and will be taking on a series of personal challenges to reach it – even pledging to shave his head if the total is met.
Throughout November, visitors to the Halfway House will also find a special “Prostate Corner” inside the pub, offering information and advice about men’s cancers. The initiative aims to encourage conversations and raise awareness about early detection and regular check-ups.
Lloyd said: “Men’s health is an important subject...as a community focused business I felt we were perfectly placed to raise awareness not just for our locals, but also the surrounding areas.
“The fundraising idea started, as many things do in the pub, as a throw away comment over a drink with the locals. This snowballed and here we are £1600 away from me shaving my head!
“Every pint, pound and post shared will help raise awareness about men’s health.”
The Chestnut Appeal works with hospitals across the South West, funding specialist nurses, equipment, and awareness campaigns to improve outcomes for men affected by cancer.
Local residents are encouraged to stop by the Halfway House throughout the month to show their support, enjoy a drink, and learn more about men’s health.
The initiative highlights how local businesses can make a real difference in tackling important health issues while uniting the community behind a shared goal.
Donations can also be made via the pub’s online fundraising page at givengain.com/campaign/the-halfway-house-fundraiser.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.