Written by Donna Harris - on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Association
The wait is over for Point-to-Point horse racing enthusiasts, when the first of the new season’s meetings takes place at Dunsmore near Exeter this coming Sunday, November 5, first race starts at 12 noon.
This meeting will be a fabulous way to enjoy a fun firework weekend, with six races on the card, offering a sparkling family day out in the countryside. The races include two maiden races, which could see many young horse stars to come in the future. Along with a mixed open race, and many of the top jockeys, owners and trainers looking to get their names on the early season title campaign. This meeting also sees the start of the Exeter racecourse Intermediate series, with the final to be held at the racecourse in April 2024.
The organisers offer a course walk on Saturday, November at 10.30am with Darren Edwards, and also on November the 5 at 10.30am, which will give the jockeys a great opportunity to find out what they need to consider and how best to prepare for riding in a race.
First up is the Tattersalls-sponsored maiden race for four and five-year-olds in which could see both Disco Davis, after his third place at the Kimblewick meeting for the Francesca Poste team, could be taken on by local trainer Ian Chanin’s Nobel Don, another having finished third last season when coming home at Buckfastleigh, and could be a winning ride for jockey Charlie Sprake.
Next up comes the Grass Roots conditions race, which is sponsored by Stuart Luxton and Steve Yeandle, along with Totnes & Bridgetown Racing Co Ltd. Another exciting race in the making, with the Luke Harvey-trained Notre Pari looking to follow up on his win at Paxford on holding ground that day. Poli Roi for the Tim Vaughan team looks to go well fresh and was a runner and winner in the area at Wadebridge under jockey Ed Vaughan.
Then we will be seeing the Exeter Racecourse Intermediate Series race, in which another entry could well be fancied out of the Robert Chanin team, Call Simon having won three races to date including at this track last season. The Creadon Rogue looks to be the main danger here, being the highest rated with a win at Tabley under jockey Huw Edwards.
The mixed open race is sponsored by Heltor Oils and Fuels with the highest rated being Time Leader after winning four Hunter Chase wins for the Hannah Roche Team, along with Humaniste being a dual course winner here,and could be one for the Will Biddick/ Daniellae Kenealy combination to be among the bookies favourites.
The restricted race is sponsored by Friends of Silverton in which the Caroline Keevil-trained a Tipple Or Two could follow up on their win last season at Ston Eston, and Iskandar Pecos for outside raider Hannah Roche ran progressively last season and could give Huw Edwards a win her.
Finally up is the three mile maiden race, which is sponsored by Gingerland Livery, many with chances at first glance including Learnalot for the Alan Hill team, Mary’s Fortune (Tim Vaughan) and Tango’s Tangerine (Helen Bament) with place form.
Gates open at 10.30am with entrance to the course at £15 per person with children under 16 free of charge. There will be many trade stands, hot and cold food and refreshments and a licensed bar, along with a host of bookies. There is a Christmas Hamper Raffle too.
The course is located at Silverton EX5 4DU signed off A396. Check out the websites www.pointtopoint.co.uk and https://www.facebook.com/groups/pointingdc