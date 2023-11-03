This meeting will be a fabulous way to enjoy a fun firework weekend, with six races on the card, offering a sparkling family day out in the countryside. The races include two maiden races, which could see many young horse stars to come in the future. Along with a mixed open race, and many of the top jockeys, owners and trainers looking to get their names on the early season title campaign. This meeting also sees the start of the Exeter racecourse Intermediate series, with the final to be held at the racecourse in April 2024.