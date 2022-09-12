Subscribe newsletter
A special poem has been written by a local bookshop keeper to commemorate the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Katrina Rotgalve, shopkeeper of The Old Hall Bookshop, Looe, said: “The Old Hall Bookshop is saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“We are proud of our Queen and her achievements over the last 70 years. She has always been an inspiration and a source of strength and has weathered many storms with grace. Condolences to the Royal family and the people of Great Britain over their loss of their Queen.”
The following poem was composed by Katrina in honour of Her Majesty:
Everything keeps silent.
Time’s almost frozen, gone.
Flags stay lowered. Lights go dim.
There’s nothing that could’ve been done.
Heaven’s open, winds run wild,
Clouds cry out our pain.
Above the cliffs great sadness rises,
No feelings untouched or made plain.
Yesterday our hearts went silent
When the Queen’s heart stopped.
But now she’s free. And will remain;
The greatest life to be celebrated and remembered.
Next day when the sun will touch our path
To shine a way through grief and loss,
Her radiant smile will us remind
Of hope and joy, love, faith everlasting.
