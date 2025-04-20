A NEW initiative which aims to shine a light on the unrecognised figures of Cornish history is set to unveil its first plaque this May.
Pobel a Gernow (“People of Cornwall”) celebrates the achievements of previously overlooked people who have made a significant impact on Cornish history, by installing plaques on buildings that are important to their stories.
The first plaque is set to be unveiled in Liskeard on Friday, May 9, and will celebrate the achievements of Albert de Castro Glubb – a solicitor who was instrumental in rescuing and protecting several historic sites and ancient monuments in the 1930s.
These included King Doniert’s Stone, St Keyne Well, The Hurler Stone Circles and Dupath Well to name but a few.
He was the first president of the Liskeard Old Cornwall Society and was barded at the Gorsedh due to his efforts to protect heritage in his local area.
Due to the plaque being located on a busy road, the unveiling will be a small, private ceremony.
This will be filmed and shown later that day at a public talk exploring the life and achievements of de Castro Glubb and the history of some of the monuments he helped save. This will take place from 3pm to 4.45pm at Liskeard Town Hall.
The talk will be given by Brian Oldham, President of Liskeard Old Cornwall Society, and Pete Herring, a Landscape Archaeologist and Historian.
The talk is open to all, and tickets are priced pay as you feel at £1, £5 and £10. All proceeds and donations will go towards the Pobel a Gernow scheme.
Booking for the talk is currently open to members of Cornwall Heritage Trust and the Federation of Old Cornwall Societies and bards of Gorsedh Kernow. Should places still be available, booking will open to the public at 9am on Friday, April 25.