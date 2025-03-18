A PLYMOUTH man has today pleaded guilty to the murder of Claire Chick at the city’s Crown Court.
Paul Butler, 53, of Stangray Avenue, was charged with killing University of Plymouth lecturer Claire Chick, 48, who was found seriously injured in West Hoe Road on January 22.
Appearing at Plymouth Crown Court today (Tuesday, March 18), Butler – who appeared on a video link from prison – spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas. The defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.
Ms Chick was found seriously injured on West Hoe Road on the evening of January 22 and later died at Derriford Hospital.
Butler was later found and arrested by police in a property in Liskeard.